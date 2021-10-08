Waterloo High School mourns loss of student

LAUDERDALE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Waterloo community and Lauderdale County School System is mourning the loss of a student.

According to a statement released by the school system, Elijah Johnson died early Friday morning. Johsnon was in the 10th grade.

“Johnson was loved and appreciated by his classmates and Waterloo school family and will be dearly missed,” said Waterloo principal Donny Davis.

The cause of death has not been released at this time.

The Waterloo football team takes on Shoals Christian tonight at 7 p.m. Johnson’s friends and classmates are requesting fans to red clothing, which was his favorite color, to support his family during this time.

