Shoals community showing outpouring support to Sgt. Risner’s family, police department

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Sergeant Risner died Saturday after allegedly being shot by ex-con Brian Martin.

Since his death, there has been an outpouring of support for Risner’s family and his brothers and sisters in blue.

When you drive through the city of Sheffield and Tuscumbia, you’ll see homes, businesses, and the city hall all hanging blue and black ribbons to honor fallen officer, Sergeant Nick Risner.

“It’s just showing the overflow of love and care for our officers,” said Lola’s owner, Carl Casiday.

Casiday has has sold between 250-300 ribbons since Saturday morning.

“We’ve run out of ribbon and a wholesale from the other side of Cullman brought us ribbon. Made a drive over for us and our local wholesale and we’ve gotten all the black and blue that we can get and we have very little left,” said Casiday.

Very little left because so many folks from the Shoals community are showing their support.

“We’re just trying to help heal and show our support too,” said Casiday.

Katie Logan is also making many of the ribbons you’ll see in downtown Tuscumbia.

“A lot of people are hurting and want to show their respect but they don’t know how and for me that was an easy way to help our Tuscumbia businesses and our Tuscumbia citizens to show silently we’re behind you Sheffield, we’re behind you to Nick’s family, to the other officers that were there. It’s a great way to silently show our appreciation,” said Logan.

She said this outpouring support is a testament to the citizens of the Shoals ability to rally together during hard times.

“We say North Alabama is a different place to live but the Shoals truly is. You have so many people who care and want to show support and the next time something happens whether it be law enforcement or a natural disaster, the Shoals always, always takes care of its people,” said Logan.

