Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Sheffield Police Chief: ‘This is one of the hardest things that I’ve had to deal with in my life’

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - ”Every time I walk in this building, I miss Sgt. Risner,” said Sheffield Police Chief, Ricky Terry.

Pinned close to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry’s heart is a mourning badge with Sgt. Nick Risner’s badge number on it.

“We put this mourning badge on every time a police officer gets killed in the line of duty and when I put mine on the other day, it was like ‘that’s yours. That’s your guy,’” said Terry.

The last time the Sheffield Police department lost an officer was in 1937.

“No other police chief in the Shoals area that’s active now has had to deal with this. I’m the first one and believe me, this is one of the hardest things that I’ve had to deal with in my life,” said Terry.

He’s pushing through by the strength of his department.

“We’re still crying on each other, hugging on each other, but we will get through this,” said Terry.

Chief Terry says Sgt. Risner died protecting and serving.

“I believe in my heart that he did take the guy out by hitting the vehicle because if he would have entered that Walmart parking lot there’s no telling how many people would have been killed there if gunfire would have erupted in that parking lot, or how many people that would have been ran over by, like the Attorney General said, his name is not worth mentioning,” said Terry.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle involved in Wednesday's flash flooding death of a 4-year-old
Two deaths reported following flash flooding in Marshall County
Brian Lansing Martin
Colbert County DA’s Office seeking the death penalty in officer-involved shooting case
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Charged with murder
Suspect arrested after homicide at Huntsville apartment complex
Police on the scene of car wreck on I-565
Multi-vehicle accident injures several people including HPD officer

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 6 p.m.
Highs reach into the middle, upper 70s Thursday afternoon
White van swept away in Arab flood waters.
Local man explains how he tried to rescue passengers in deadly Arab flooding
Funding request for jail changes
Commission wants funding for jail improvements and COVID aid
Ribbons to honor fallen officer
Shoals community showing outpouring support to Sgt. Risner’s family, police department