Sheffield Police Chief: ‘This is one of the hardest things that I’ve had to deal with in my life’

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - ”Every time I walk in this building, I miss Sgt. Risner,” said Sheffield Police Chief, Ricky Terry.

Pinned close to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry’s heart is a mourning badge with Sgt. Nick Risner’s badge number on it.

“We put this mourning badge on every time a police officer gets killed in the line of duty and when I put mine on the other day, it was like ‘that’s yours. That’s your guy,’” said Terry.

The last time the Sheffield Police department lost an officer was in 1937.

“No other police chief in the Shoals area that’s active now has had to deal with this. I’m the first one and believe me, this is one of the hardest things that I’ve had to deal with in my life,” said Terry.

He’s pushing through by the strength of his department.

“We’re still crying on each other, hugging on each other, but we will get through this,” said Terry.

Chief Terry says Sgt. Risner died protecting and serving.

“I believe in my heart that he did take the guy out by hitting the vehicle because if he would have entered that Walmart parking lot there’s no telling how many people would have been killed there if gunfire would have erupted in that parking lot, or how many people that would have been ran over by, like the Attorney General said, his name is not worth mentioning,” said Terry.

