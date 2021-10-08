Road rage with off-duty officer reportedly started I-65 chase, standoff near Clanton

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office says an interstate standoff has come to an end after its tactical response team fired gas into a subject’s barricaded vehicle “in order to encourage the subject to exit safely.”

The unidentified person was taken into custody and is being transported to a Montgomery area hospital for what the sheriff’s office said were “minor” injuries.

The incident started around 1:30 p.m., according to statement released by Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson, when an off-duty police officer reported a road rage incident in which the other driver pointed what appeared to be a rifle at him in the area of Main Street and Memorial Drive.

Thompson said a “projectile struck [the off-duty officer’s] vehicle” and a pursuit was started with the help of Prattville police and the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Clanton Police Department, and the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

I-65 was closed in both directions near Clanton, just south of the Exit 205 off ramp to Clanton, while the subject was barricaded in their vehicle. Thompson said that’s where spike strips were deployed to bring the chase to an end.

Thompson said the subject “was threatening harm to himself” and that after he was taken into custody, he’ll be treated for injuries that were “self inflicted.”

No officers were injured in the incident, Thompson confirmed.

“Officers are still on the scene conducting an active investigation,” Thompson confirmed. “Please continue to avoid this area of I-65 and take an alternate route.”

The interstate is expected to open at some point in the near future, but traffic is backed up for miles and delays should be expected.

U.S. Highway 31, which runs parallel to the interstate and is often a usable detour in the event of an interstate shutdown, was also closed out of precaution “due to potential danger of those crossing the 205 overpass,” the sheriff stated.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.