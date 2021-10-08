Remembering fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risnser

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One of Sheffield’s finest will be laid to rest on Friday. Police Sgt. Nick Risner’s funeral begins at 2 p.m. at Faith Church in Florence.

A private gathering of family and law enforcement to honor Sgt. Risner will begin at 9 a.m. Public visitation runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The funeral service starts at 2 p.m. That service is also open to the public, but seating is limited. WAFF will stream the funeral service in this story later today.

A private burial will follow.

Nick Risner was a beloved member of the Sheffield and greater north Alabama community. His funeral service is set to reflect just how special and respected Risner was.

There will be several speakers at the ceremony. It will feature Lee Heights Baptist minister, Eric Taylor; his patrol buddy, Ray Terry and the man who was with him when he got shot, Max Dotson. Dotson will be doing the last call at the ceremony.

The U.S. honor flag will be waving high at the funeral. It’s a very special flag that travels the county honoring the country’s fallen heroes. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department will stand guard at the ceremony.

Risner died on Saturday after he was shot in the line of duty on Friday. The 40-year-old was the first police officer in Colbert County to die in the line of duty in almost 40 years.

Brian Lansing Martin is accused of killing Risner along with William Mealback. District Attorney Bryce Graham says he plans to pursue the death penalty against Martin. He says even more charges may be coming.

