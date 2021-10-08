Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Madison County Sheriff’s Office warns of recent phone scams

(AP)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an uptick in phone scams in Madison and Morgan Counties.

According to the MCSO, offenders have targeted elderly citizens out of $200,000 over the last three to four days. WAFF 48 is told callers are calling family members that have been involved in motor vehicle accidents or some high-profile incident.

Deputies say criminals are requesting money that will go directly to bonding agencies to assist with family matters as well as other legal costs associated with the incident.

The scammers are requesting bank account information and tricking elderly victims by claiming they will use the funds to deposit money into their bank accounts for various reasons. Scammers are also telling people an Uber driver will come to their residence to collect fees to settle issues reported to them.

Other scams the MCSO is reporting are criminals calling and claiming to be with some organizations such as Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, IRS, Social Security, a Law Enforcement Agency, a Bank, etc.

“Legitimate law enforcement agencies will not demand any money, gift cards, or something of value be sent for the phone calls from law enforcement to go away,” said the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say that if you get such a call to hang up then alert law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle involved in Wednesday's flash flooding death of a 4-year-old
Two deaths reported following flash flooding in Marshall County
Brian Lansing Martin
Colbert County DA’s Office seeking the death penalty in officer-involved shooting case
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Charged with murder
Suspect arrested after homicide at Huntsville apartment complex
Police on the scene of car wreck on I-565
Multi-vehicle accident injures several people including HPD officer

Latest News

Forest Hills Elementary to release early on Friday
Hundreds of former classmates and current students came to the campus Thursday night to honor...
Hundreds of people gather at Alabama A&M to remember Jelani Day
Sheffield Police Chief speaks out about officer death
Sheffield Police Chief speaks on officer death
Warrior PD Officer Lee Glenn
Warrior police officer released from hospital after being shot