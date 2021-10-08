Madison County Sheriff’s Office warns of recent phone scams

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an uptick in phone scams in Madison and Morgan Counties.

According to the MCSO, offenders have targeted elderly citizens out of $200,000 over the last three to four days. WAFF 48 is told callers are calling family members that have been involved in motor vehicle accidents or some high-profile incident.

Deputies say criminals are requesting money that will go directly to bonding agencies to assist with family matters as well as other legal costs associated with the incident.

The scammers are requesting bank account information and tricking elderly victims by claiming they will use the funds to deposit money into their bank accounts for various reasons. Scammers are also telling people an Uber driver will come to their residence to collect fees to settle issues reported to them.

Other scams the MCSO is reporting are criminals calling and claiming to be with some organizations such as Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, IRS, Social Security, a Law Enforcement Agency, a Bank, etc.

“Legitimate law enforcement agencies will not demand any money, gift cards, or something of value be sent for the phone calls from law enforcement to go away,” said the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say that if you get such a call to hang up then alert law enforcement.

