Huntsville officers confirm two injuries in possible shooting near Bridge Street

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville officers are investigating a possible shooting near the Brixworth at Bridge Street Apartments on Friday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. on October 8, Huntsville Police Department officers were dispatched to 6620 Old Madison Pike for a shooting call.

According to HPD, two people were transported to the hospital with injuries. Investigators have spoken to at least one person of interest.

The incident remains under investigation.

