Huntsville officers confirm two injuries in possible shooting near Bridge Street

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville officers are investigating a possible shooting near the Brixworth at Bridge Street Apartments on Friday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. on October 8, Huntsville Police Department officers were dispatched to 6620 Old Madison Pike for a shooting call.

According to HPD, two people were transported to the hospital with injuries. Investigators have spoken to at least one person of interest.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

