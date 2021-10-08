Deals
Hundreds of people gather at Alabama A&M to remember Jelani Day

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday was a night of mourning, music and messages on the campus of Alabama A&M.

Watch the full memorial service here:

Hundreds of former classmates and current students came to the campus Thursday night to honor his memory.
Hundreds of former classmates and current students came to the campus Thursday night to honor his memory.(WAFF)

Fraternity brothers, friends and family gathered there to remember the life of alum Jelani Day.

Day went missing in August in Illinois. He was attending Illinois State for graduate school.

We told you on September 23, a body that was found floating in the Illinois River was confirmed to belong to Jelani, but we still don’t know how he died.

One of Jelani’s fraternity brothers said now it’s time to shift the focus to find out what happened to him, but Thursday night, many students and staff took peace in the belief that he is with God in Heaven.

A body found floating near a bridge near LaSalle-Peru on Sept. 4 has been identified as Jelani Day.
A body found floating near a bridge near LaSalle-Peru on Sept. 4 has been identified as Jelani Day.

“May we never forget the impact he had among his friends and family. His peers and the world,” a former classmate said.

Jelani Day: a student, friend, athlete and fraternity brother to many on the campus of Alabama A&M.

“We cannot find words to fully convey our deep, deep sorrow and regret of the untimely passing of Jelani Day.”

He graduated in 2016, but his former teachers and classmates say he had a lasting impact on their lives.

“For we know that you are watching us, over all of your loved ones. This is a hard a pill to swallow. However we will get through this together. We will miss you dearly. Rest up, peace brother,” former classmate Jashanique Parker said.

His former professor, Esther Phillips-Embden says his goal in life was to help others by studying speech pathology.

“A field where 3.6% of professionals are African American. And 1% are African American male. A field where he would assist others with limited to no voice to be heard,” she said.

A life lost too soon, but his loved ones say he is watching over them now.

‘We straddle between disbelief, anger and sorrow. We know our heavenly father makes no mistakes. Now he has taken his rightful place among the angels.”

