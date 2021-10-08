Forest Hills Elementary to release early on Friday

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence City Schools will be letting out one of their schools early tomorrow.

Forest Hills Elementary School will release one hour early tomorrow because of Sgt. Nick Risner’s funeral procession. Risner was shot in the line of duty on Oct. 1 and died at Huntsville Hospital on Oct. 2.

No other schools will be impacted by the procession. According to the Forest Hills’ communications director, the procession will be taking place when they normally dismiss, so they will be ending school early to help with traffic.

The elementary school normally dismisses at 2:30 p.m. but will dismiss tomorrow at 1:30 p.m.

