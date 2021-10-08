Deals
Florence woman set up memorial, GoFundMe for William Mealback

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence woman set up a memorial in memory of William Mealback.

He’s the Tennessee man who was shot and thrown from a moving vehicle.

When you walk into Renaissance antiques you’ll find just that, antiques.

But if you look a little closer, cozied in one of the booths you’ll also find two memorials for the men who were killed last week: Sergeant Nick Risner and William Mealback.

“The loss of Nick was great. That’s recasting for our community because of the influence he had on the community and the things he did with his job of course but I didn’t want Mr. Mealback to get lost in the news of officer Risner because that’s a tragic event to take place,” said Mary-Katherine Mills.

So Mills is telling his story through a memorial at one of her family’s booths in the shop.

“I wanted to make sure we paid tribute to him the best way we could while knowing very little about him,” said Mills.

The memorial is draped in green lights in honor of the brain injury he had.

Beyond the memorial, she also started a GoFundMe account for his family. They exceeded their goal of $2,500 dollars in less than a day.

“We started the GoFundMe account to help them get from Michigan to here to cover funeral expenses like for their hotel, their gas, their food and then the money for what it’s going to take for her father at the funeral home. Of course our goal was 2500. We knew that it would take more than that but we just wanted to set a reasonable goal,” said Mills.

And from this tragedy has also come an unexpected friendship between Mills and Mealback’s daughter.

“I’ve made a new friend in his daughter, Nicole. She and I are going to meet here Saturday for the first time. I will then present her with the memorial. She can take it back home to Michigan with her,” said Mills.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

