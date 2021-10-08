Deals
Financial Friday: How to recognize and avoid cyber scams

By Haley Baker
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Experts want to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity across our nation, ensuring that we all do what we can to be safer and more secure online.

Scammers use email, text, or phone calls to trick you into giving them your personal information, such as passwords, account numbers, and social security numbers.

Ashish Baria, the manager of Information Security at Redstone Federal Credit Union, offers ways you can protect yourself.

Baria says to look for these four key factors in a phishing email. A phishing email is made to look like it is from a reputable organization; however, it is scammers trying to get information from you.

1. Greed – Email will have some sort of financial reward. If the email offers you something that seems too good to be true, it probably is.

2. Urgency – Email will provide a strict deadline for performing an action.

3. Fear – Scaring recipients to click on the link immediately or services will be suspended or terminated.

4. Confirm Personal Information – The email may ask you to confirm your pin number or CVV number on the back of your card.

Here are other ways to protect yourself.

  • Don’t click on any suspicious emails or links. Even if it looks as if it is from a reputable company.
  • Use anti-virus software on your devices and make sure you stay up to date with software and security updates.
  • Use Multi-factor authentication to add an extra layer of security to all your accounts
  • Protect your data by backing it up on a regular basis

Bottom Line: Treat your personal information like Money. Value It and Protect It.

For more ways to save be sure to tune in at noon every Friday for WAFF 48′s “Financial Friday” segment.

