Finally Friday Forecast

Calm and uneventful for your Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s for daytime highs under mostly sunny skies. A calm breeze through the afternoon will settle overnight leaving us with the possibility of fog for tomorrow’s AM as well.

Lows tonight drop into the lower 60s.

The 80s continue into the weekend, and the forecast is looking fantastic for both Saturday and Sunday!

Little to no chances for rain as we go into the next few days, but we will see a little activity spark up going into next week.

