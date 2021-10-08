Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Deputies are responding to possible drowning in Morgan County

Possible drowning generic
Possible drowning generic(WALB)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies in Morgan County are responding to a possible drowning on Friday afternoon.

According to the MCSO, deputies are responding to a possible drowning at the Gum Pond Rock Quarry on Gum Pond Road near Hulaco.

Deputies are responding to the drowning along with the Morgan County Rescue Squad and Multiple VFD.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle involved in Wednesday's flash flooding death of a 4-year-old
Two deaths reported following flash flooding in Marshall County
Police on the scene of car wreck on I-565
Multi-vehicle accident injures several people including HPD officer
Body was in police van
Death investigation underway outside Huntsville Police HQ
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Brian Lansing Martin
Colbert County DA’s Office seeking the death penalty in officer-involved shooting case

Latest News

Funeral arrangements for Sgt. Nick Risner
Remembering fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner
In this April 17, 2015 file photo, a national library employee shows a gold Nobel Prize medal....
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
60 Second Forecast with Abigail
One charged in death investigation following shooting near Bridge Street