Dense fog to start the day with sunshine & warmth for the weekend!

Happy Friday! Hallelujah! The rainy pattern is gone and now we dry out.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect or all of North Alabama until 9am. Visibility is down below 1/4 of a mile in most spots and will definitely impact that ride into work. Fog is due to the light winds and high humidity at the surface. Temperatures are into the upper 50s and low 60s across the Valley this morning under clear skies aside from the fog. Skies should stay clear through the rest of the day meaning plenty of sun! That sun will do a great job at warming things up today. High temperatures this afternoon should stay around 80-degrees. It should be a beautiful evening for football or anything else outside!

The weekend looks nearly perfect! Skies will stay clear throughout the Valley and that will bring us more sunshine all weekend long. Temperatures will respond by warming into the low to mid 80s. Humidity will increase slightly, but overall, nothing oppressive. The pumpkin patches and apple orchards should be great, but they may still be soggy in some spots!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

