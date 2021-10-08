Decatur man arrested on assault charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is in jail after police responded to reports of an assault on Oct.3.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to the 200-block of 6th Avenue SW in reference to the assault call.

According to DPD, officers located two males suffering from injuries at the scene. The victims were transported to the hospital to receive treatment and were later released.

Video surveillance showed a verbal argument take place between the victims and three other male subjects, according to police. Detectives determined the victims were attacked by one of the males as they left the store to walk home.

24-year-old Cano Elias Diego Juan, of Decatur, was identified as the suspect following an investigation.

Juan was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault on Oct. 7. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional of a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.