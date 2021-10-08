One charged in death investigation following shooting near Bridge Street

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville officers are investigating a Friday morning shooting near the Brixworth at Bridge Street Apartments.

Around 4:30 a.m. on October 8, Huntsville Police Department officers were dispatched to 6620 Old Madison Pike for a shooting call. HEMSI transported two people to the hospital with injuries.

The investigation was upgraded to a “death investigation” around 7:30 a.m. One person of interest was detained.

In an update released at noon, the Huntsville Police Department announced 23-year-old Michael Anthony McDade Jr. was charged with murder following this morning’s initial investigation.

24-year-old Quentaveis Shaquan Fletcher was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other person taken to the hospital had only minor injuries and has been released.

HPD investigators believe the shooting was a domestic-related altercation involving McDade’s family member and her boyfriend.

McDade is currently being booked into the Madison County Jail.

