Crime of the Week: Man wanted for sexual assault

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A rapist and maybe more are on our streets right now. And that’s where you come in to help the Crime Stoppers.

Police say one man has a distinct goatee that hangs down low on each side of his chin. Investigators say this man, and some friends met a woman at the Madison Station Bar and Grill. Everyone left the bar.

The men drove her several parking spots away and the Crime Stoppers say, that’s where they sexually assaulted her. Do you recognize this man? Officers definitely hope so since they want to bring him, and the others to justice. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and driving a white or silver Cadillac CTS.

Huntsville police tell us, after interviewing for a job, Christian Mykal Hill swiped a credit card from a woman’s purse. Then, he’s accused of using that card to buy gold chains for himself and his friends.

Investigators want to talk to Devante Dewayne McCobbie about some high-tech items. He’s charged with Burglary after officers say he broke into an apartment and took an apple watch and an iPhone.

Marcus Dewayne Harris is facing a drug charge, Trafficking Opium.

Megan Kay Lynn Mansel is wanted for Identity Theft. The Crime Stoppers say she was found with stolen checks. They say, she would fill out payments to herself on them.

Lunden Chance Mize-Matthews needs to turn himself in, on a Possession of Marijuana charge. Officers say he was getting ready to sell 17 baggies of weed when the marijuana was discovered.

If you know anything about this week’s Valley’s Wanted, make sure you contact the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could benefit, up to $1,000. Just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your info. You’ll find more details in the Crime Stoppers section of WAFF-DOT-COM

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.