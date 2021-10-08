Brian Martin in isolation and on suicide watch in the Morgan County jail

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Brian Lansing Martin was booked into the Morgan County Jail Wednesday night after being released from Huntsville Hospital. He was originally booked in the Colbert County Jail, and then taken by deputies to Morgan County.

”Getting him out of the county is the right thing to do,” said Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett.

Martin remains in isolation, on suicide watch, and is monitored constantly.

“That way we can keep an eye on him. No visitors, he’s by himself,” said Puckett.

Martin is facing 10 charges, four of which are capital murder. He’s accused of killing his friend William Mealback Jr. before dumping his body in the road, and later shooting at multiple police officers, killing Sheffield Police Sergeant Nick Risner.

Sheriff Puckett says keeping Martin in their custody, helps prevent emotions that could be troublesome in Colbert County, the very place Martin is accused of the killings. However, Puckett says it’s still difficult for his guys.

“It does pull at your heartstrings because he killed one of our own, one of our family members,” said Puckett.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Mike Swafford says the staff will remain professional with Martin, and provide the same care as other inmates. But it still hits close to home.

“It definitely affects everyone you know, to see it up close and personal, and then now to have that constant reminder in our jail. Our goal now, even though what he accused of and what we believe he has done, is to make sure that when Colbert County is ready to prosecute him, this individual is ready to go and can face the full weight of justice,” said Swafford.

The Colbert County District Attorney will be seeking the death penalty for Martin.

