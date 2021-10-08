Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Brian Martin in isolation and on suicide watch in the Morgan County jail

“It does pull at your heartstrings because he killed one of our own, one of our family members,”
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Brian Lansing Martin was booked into the Morgan County Jail Wednesday night after being released from Huntsville Hospital. He was originally booked in the Colbert County Jail, and then taken by deputies to Morgan County.

”Getting him out of the county is the right thing to do,” said Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett.

Martin remains in isolation, on suicide watch, and is monitored constantly.

“That way we can keep an eye on him. No visitors, he’s by himself,” said Puckett.

Martin is facing 10 charges, four of which are capital murder. He’s accused of killing his friend William Mealback Jr. before dumping his body in the road, and later shooting at multiple police officers, killing Sheffield Police Sergeant Nick Risner.

Sheriff Puckett says keeping Martin in their custody, helps prevent emotions that could be troublesome in Colbert County, the very place Martin is accused of the killings. However, Puckett says it’s still difficult for his guys.

“It does pull at your heartstrings because he killed one of our own, one of our family members,” said Puckett.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Mike Swafford says the staff will remain professional with Martin, and provide the same care as other inmates. But it still hits close to home.

“It definitely affects everyone you know, to see it up close and personal, and then now to have that constant reminder in our jail. Our goal now, even though what he accused of and what we believe he has done, is to make sure that when Colbert County is ready to prosecute him, this individual is ready to go and can face the full weight of justice,” said Swafford.

The Colbert County District Attorney will be seeking the death penalty for Martin.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle involved in Wednesday's flash flooding death of a 4-year-old
Two deaths reported following flash flooding in Marshall County
Brian Lansing Martin
Colbert County DA’s Office seeking the death penalty in officer-involved shooting case
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Charged with murder
Suspect arrested after homicide at Huntsville apartment complex
Police on the scene of car wreck on I-565
Multi-vehicle accident injures several people including HPD officer

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 6 p.m.
Highs reach into the middle, upper 70s Thursday afternoon
Sheffield Police Chief speaks out about officer death
Sheffield Police Chief: ‘This is one of the hardest things that I’ve had to deal with in my life’
White van swept away in Arab flood waters.
Local man explains how he tried to rescue passengers in deadly Arab flooding
Funding request for jail changes
Commission wants funding for jail improvements and COVID aid
Ribbons to honor fallen officer
Shoals community showing outpouring support to Sgt. Risner’s family, police department