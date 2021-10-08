Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Arab Water Works issues update to ongoing boil water notice

City of Arab under boil water advisory.
City of Arab under boil water advisory.(City of Arab)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Arab is under a boil water notice effective immediately.

According to General Manager with Arab Water Works Ted Hyatt, the boil water notice is due to excessive rain on Wednesday night. Arab Water Works advises its customers to boil water for drinking or food preparation.

Read More: Flash Flood WATCH in effect for all of north Alabama through the early morning hours of Thursday.

In an update released at 8 a.m. on October 8, Water Works officials said water has been restored to customers experiencing outages. Lines are constantly being repaired as they may break from previous damage.

The Water Works will begin flushing water lines on Friday. Depending on sample results, the Arab Water Works hopes to lift the water boil advisory as soon as Saturday evening.

Joppa, Hulaco, and Ryan Water Authority also says customers should boil water or use bottled water until Arab Water Works lifts the original boil notice.

The Water Authority serves pieces of Blount, Marshall, Cullman and Morgan Counties

Residents can pick up bottles of water from the recreational center.

City of Arab under boil water advisory.
City of Arab under boil water advisory.(City of Arab)

From Arab Water - they have numerous lines washed completely away , so most of Arab is without water. The water will...

Posted by Bob Joslin on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle involved in Wednesday's flash flooding death of a 4-year-old
Two deaths reported following flash flooding in Marshall County
Police on the scene of car wreck on I-565
Multi-vehicle accident injures several people including HPD officer
Body was in police van
Death investigation underway outside Huntsville Police HQ
Brian Lansing Martin
Colbert County DA’s Office seeking the death penalty in officer-involved shooting case
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young

Latest News

In this April 17, 2015 file photo, a national library employee shows a gold Nobel Prize medal....
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Sheffield Police Chief speaks out about officer death
Sheffield Police Chief: ‘This is one of the hardest things that I’ve had to deal with in my life’
Funeral arrangements for Sgt. Nick Risner
Remembering fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risnser
Sheffield Chief speaks about fallen officer
Sheffield Chief speaks about fallen officer