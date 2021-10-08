Arab Water Works issues update to ongoing boil water notice

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Arab is under a boil water notice effective immediately.

According to General Manager with Arab Water Works Ted Hyatt, the boil water notice is due to excessive rain on Wednesday night. Arab Water Works advises its customers to boil water for drinking or food preparation.

In an update released at 8 a.m. on October 8, Water Works officials said water has been restored to customers experiencing outages. Lines are constantly being repaired as they may break from previous damage.

The Water Works will begin flushing water lines on Friday. Depending on sample results, the Arab Water Works hopes to lift the water boil advisory as soon as Saturday evening.

Joppa, Hulaco, and Ryan Water Authority also says customers should boil water or use bottled water until Arab Water Works lifts the original boil notice.

The Water Authority serves pieces of Blount, Marshall, Cullman and Morgan Counties

Residents can pick up bottles of water from the recreational center.

