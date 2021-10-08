After dog bodies found, Zachary officer placed on leave

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Zachary Police Department officer Ashton Blount has been placed on leave with pay and charged with felony animal cruelty, officials tell WAFB.

A police department official tells WAFB Blount has served with the department for 2 years.

Other officials with knowledge of the investigation say deputies discovered two dog carcasses at a rental home occupied by Blount Tuesday, October 5th, while investigating reports of damaged property.

Detectives interviewed Blount, who told them he left the property in July and turned over 9 dogs to LSU’s animal shelter, the official said.

However detectives later reported that they were only able to verify Blount brought 7 dogs to the shelter, WAFB was told.

Officials said Blount was issued a summons for the felony charge instead of being booked into jail because of transportation limitations.

Zachary police chief David McDavid said he was “disappointed” to hear about the case and allegations against Blount.

McDavid says he is awaiting the findings of the investigation into the claims.

