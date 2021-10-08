Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

After dog bodies found, Zachary officer placed on leave

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Zachary Police Department officer Ashton Blount has been placed on leave with pay and charged with felony animal cruelty, officials tell WAFB.

A police department official tells WAFB Blount has served with the department for 2 years.

Other officials with knowledge of the investigation say deputies discovered two dog carcasses at a rental home occupied by Blount Tuesday, October 5th, while investigating reports of damaged property.

Detectives interviewed Blount, who told them he left the property in July and turned over 9 dogs to LSU’s animal shelter, the official said.

However detectives later reported that they were only able to verify Blount brought 7 dogs to the shelter, WAFB was told.

Officials said Blount was issued a summons for the felony charge instead of being booked into jail because of transportation limitations.

Zachary police chief David McDavid said he was “disappointed” to hear about the case and allegations against Blount.

McDavid says he is awaiting the findings of the investigation into the claims.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael McDade Jr.
One charged in death investigation following shooting near Bridge Street
Brian Martin booked into jail
Brian Martin in isolation and on suicide watch in the Morgan County jail
Possible drowning generic
Coroner identifies Morgan County drowning victim
Funeral arrangements for Sgt. Nick Risner
Remembering fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

Latest News

Officers across north Alabama spoke on the memory of Sgt. Nick Risner at his funeral on Friday.
Fellow officers remember Sgt. Risner
Police investigating shooting in Huntsville
Many tears were shed at the funeral for Sgt. Nick Risner.
Somber moments at Sgt. Nick Risner's funeral
These are the events of the deadly shootout that killed Sgt. Nick Risner.
New details on the shooting of Sgt. Risner
The Shoals community remembered a fallen hero on Friday.
Sgt. Nick Risner's emotional funeral