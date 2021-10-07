Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Easy going forecast from now through the weekend… a well-deserved break.

Highs reach into the middle and upper 70s this afternoon with lingering clouds. For the most part additional rain looks to hold off, but we do still see slight chances for it in NE Alabama.

A Flash Flood Watch is still in effect for Jackson, Marshall and DeKalb counties until this evening.

Clouds finally begin to clear overnight as we transition into Friday morning. In place of morning rain, we are likely to see fog develop across the Valley.

Into the weekend our quiet pattern of weather finally settles across the Valley and allows temperatures to return to the 80s.

Still on the lookout for Wanda in the Tropics, things seem to be calm for the next 5 days or so.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.