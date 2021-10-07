Suspect in Sunday afternoon Huntsville shooting in custody

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man wanted for capital murder turned himself in to investigators on Wednesday. Huntsville Police say he’s responsible for a deadly shooting that happened on October 3.

HPD has charged 28-year-old Terrel Lamont Bradford with capital murder following a deadly shooting at 4:30 p.m. last Sunday.

Bradford is accused of killing 23-year-old Rishawna Mialynn Brooks after a domestic-related altercation. The altercation took place in the parking lot of 4611 Governors House Drive.

The suspect was booked into the Madison County Jail.

Follow this story for additional updates as they are confirmed.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.