Shoals woman who worked with Sgt. Risner recounts hearing events unfold

“The Nick I met on day one was the Nick we lost on October 2nd,”
By DeAndria Turner
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - “Continuing East on Avalon, passing Walmart, speed 40 miles per hour.”

That is the audio that was captured just moments before shots rang out, changing the Shoals community forever.

“Shot fired I’ve been hit. I’ve been hit.”

Sgt. Nick Risner died Saturday after allegedly being shot by Brian Martin.

A death that has shaken the community.

Especially for Natalie Davis and her husband.

“The Nick I met on day one was the Nick we lost on October 2nd,” said Davis.

Davis who was too broken up to face a camera has worked at Sheffield dispatch for 15 years and knew Sergeant Risner closely.

“Policing is different for everybody but he was one of the few really good ones,” said Davis.

Sgt. Risner walked through Sheffield Police Department doors almost every day and talked to Davis.

She said she was at work when the call came through.

“When you hear it, you just hear it because you don’t know for sure, but then when you really find out it’s just heart-wrenching,” said Davis.

Leaving a hole in hearts.

People are mourning and paying respect by having their flags at half staff and ribbons hanging all over in honor of Sergeant Risner.

“It’s like a part of the family is gone for sure,” said Davis.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

