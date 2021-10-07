Scattered storms early with clearing expected later in the day

Happy Thursday! We are almost to the end, but we will still see some storms across the area today.

The heaviest of the rain has finally fizzled out but we still have some lingering storms across the Valley this morning. The upper-level low pressure system has lifted to the north and we are now dealing with a westerly flow. That means storms today will move west to east through the Valley. As they do, they will bring some heavy downpours for some. Of course, this is just adding more moisture to areas that area already saturated so don’t be surprised with ponding and runoff. Temperatures today will be back into the mid to upper 70s, possibly the low 80s, this afternoon as the clouds start to clear out. Humidity will start to drop as well with the passing of the front. Wind from the south will be at 5 to 10 mph but it will shift to the northwest by the evening. That will really clear things out overnight.

Clear skies will mean slightly cooler morning temperatures on Friday. We will be into the low 60s for much of the Valley. Friday will be nice and sunny with a few passing clouds. Otherwise, we will nice and dry all the way through the weekend. Temperatures will be into the low to mid 80s as we move into the weekend. The weekend looks spectacular with sunshine both days and lower humidity. It will be dry for Saturday and Sunday, but a weak disturbance could bring some showers for Monday.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.