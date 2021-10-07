5 injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-565 at Highway 20

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on westbound I-565 at Exit 13 on Thursday afternoon.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed five patients were injured in the crash. WAFF 48 is told one person is in critical condition, two patients are in serious but stable condition and two patients have non-life-threatening injuries. Police are diverting traffic onto Research Park Blvd. due to the accident.

According to the City of Madison, a Madison Assisted Ride System (MARS) bus was involved in the crash. Huntsville Police says an HPD Officer was one of the patients injured but is expected to be okay. The officer was working to get a ladder out of the road when the wreck happened.

Police on the scene of car wreck on I-565 at Research Park Boulevard (WAFF)

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes at this time. Stick with 48 News for updates on this story.

