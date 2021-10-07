Deals
Introducing new Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin

McLaughlin says as the sheriff, he wants Limestone County to know that they can trust him and he truly believes in integrity.
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Newly appointed Limestone County Sheriff, Josh McLaughlin, is opening up on how his transition to the top of the department. When asked if becoming sheriff is something he always pictured for himself he says, ‘Absolutely not.” McLaughlin said it was something he had to really pray about, but now he gets to do what he loves and take it to another level.

From his first day at the helm of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff McLaughlin says it has been a smooth transition.

“I came into an office with a lot of talent and a lot of good people. I think the initial thing was just the nerves, not knowing what to expect when I walked in that day, and it’s been completely opposite of my greatest fears,” said McLaughlin.

But, Sheriff McLaughlin is no stranger to the department, he started as a corrections officer and moved his way up the latter for 12 years. McLaughlin says the passion he has for his community has driven his career.

“I was just good at it. I enjoyed it, I enjoyed of course the exciting side of it and I fell in love with helping my community,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin served as the Chief Investigator for the District Attorney for nearly eight years before Governor Ivey appointed him as the new Sheriff.

“It was surprising you know, it was never the intention, this way,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin says when it comes to the Sheriff’s Department, there are several things he wants to change while expanding on others.

“One of my biggest things is working with other agencies. I’d like to see the patrol side grow, I’d like to see the jail continue to grow,” said McLaughlin.

Some other goals he has been combating the narcotics problem in the county and adding mental health officers to the department. McLaughlin says he’s relied heavily on the power of prayer through everything. He says at the end of the day, he is like any other person in the community.

“Overall I’m a father and a husband, and if I’m not in this office, my family is where I’m at,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin says as the sheriff, he wants Limestone County to know that they can trust him and he truly believes in integrity.

“I am who I am. I’m honest, they can trust me, they’re always gonna get an honest answer from me and they’re gonna see the changes that we make over the next few years,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said that what his job is really about is helping everyone in the community and making them feel safe. He also encourages anyone in the community to come and talk with him if they have any concerns.

