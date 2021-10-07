Huntsville International Airport construction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Construction is getting underway at Huntsville International Airport.

The economy parking lot that a lot of people use when they fly out of the airport, will be repaved.

The other big project, is improving the two lane road everyone must take to get in and out of the terminal.

We’re talking about Glenn Hearn Boulevard, and the project will cost $1.7 million.

“We expect the project to last about 60 days, and only one lane of either inbound or outbound traffic is going to be affected at anytime,” said Public Relations manager Mary Swanstrom.

60 days from now, is the first week of December, but the goal is to have the cones removed by Thanksgiving, which is one of the busiest times of the year for the airport.

“We anticipate this work will be completed by the holiday travel season,” said Swanstrom.

Construction crews are also getting ready to dig up and repave one of the airport parking lots.

Airport employees we talked to say there will still be a lot of parking spots for you to use if your boarding a plane.

“From time to time, maintenance is required on things like parking lots, and paved areas like roads. So this is just a routine maintenance to make sure the parking is convenient, safe and good for the people and the vehicles that are traveling through our airport,’ said Swanstrom.

Two construction projects will start soon at the airport, but the 2.5 mile long runway that cost $23.5 million is almost complete.

Crews have been working on the runway since last November, and they will finish next month.

A lot of the money used to make the improvements are possible thanks to grants from the FAA.

