Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Huntsville International Airport construction

Construction crews are also getting ready to dig up and repave one of the airport parking lots.
Construction crews are also getting ready to dig up and repave one of the airport parking lots.(Source: WAFF)
By Nolan Crane
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Construction is getting underway at Huntsville International Airport.

The economy parking lot that a lot of people use when they fly out of the airport, will be repaved.

The other big project, is improving the two lane road everyone must take to get in and out of the terminal.

We’re talking about Glenn Hearn Boulevard, and the project will cost $1.7 million.

“We expect the project to last about 60 days, and only one lane of either inbound or outbound traffic is going to be affected at anytime,” said Public Relations manager Mary Swanstrom.

60 days from now, is the first week of December, but the goal is to have the cones removed by Thanksgiving, which is one of the busiest times of the year for the airport.

“We anticipate this work will be completed by the holiday travel season,” said Swanstrom.

Construction crews are also getting ready to dig up and repave one of the airport parking lots.

Airport employees we talked to say there will still be a lot of parking spots for you to use if your boarding a plane.

“From time to time, maintenance is required on things like parking lots, and paved areas like roads. So this is just a routine maintenance to make sure the parking is convenient, safe and good for the people and the vehicles that are traveling through our airport,’ said Swanstrom.

Two construction projects will start soon at the airport, but the 2.5 mile long runway that cost $23.5 million is almost complete.

Crews have been working on the runway since last November, and they will finish next month.

A lot of the money used to make the improvements are possible thanks to grants from the FAA.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely
Former sheriff Mike Blakely speaks for the first time since conviction
One dead, one injured in single-vehicle accident on 565 E near Greenbrier Rd
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Workers at Wayne Farms in Albertville were protesting long hours on Monday afternoon.
Worker protest at Wayne Farms

Latest News

Some of the big takeaways from Senator Tuberville’s comments impact your tax dollars.
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville discusses border crisis and budget
GOAL stands for Greater Opportunities for Adult Learning.
Calhoun Community College, Drake State team up to expand adult education offerings
Death investigation underway at Tree Haven Glenn apartments.
Death investigation underway in Huntsville
Brian Lansing Martin booked into Colbert County Jail.
Brian Martin facing 10 charges in Colbert County following officer-involved shooting