Decatur man convicted on multiple child pornography charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County man was convicted on Tuesday by a federal jury for using the internet to seek child pornography.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Benjamin Walter, age 41 of Decatur, used messengers and webcam applications, to get women in the Philippines to sexually abuse their own children. Walter made these requests over a span of three years.

The following portions of this story contain language not suitable for younger audiences.

Requests included asking for the gang rape of young children and to sexually assault several young children in other harmful ways. Walter used services such as Western Union and Money Gram to pay for the requested pornographic media.

This investigation was part of a joint FBI and Homeland Security Investigations operation that targeted the buyers and sellers of these types of webcam shows in the Philippines.

“Today’s conviction sends a clear message that the protection of the most innocent and vulnerable victims, our children, from child exploitation is of the utmost importance,” said U.S. Attorney Escalona. “The jury’s decision to hold the defendant accountable for his conduct and to reject his defenses demonstrates that those who commit these horrific crimes will be met with swift and certain justice. We are grateful for the work of the FBI Birmingham Division, FBI Huntsville Resident Agency, for their investigation of this case, and for the assistance of the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section in prosecuting the case.”

The FBI and our partners will continue to work diligently to bring individuals like Walter to justice and protect our most valuable asset, our children,” Sharp said

Walter was convicted on the following counts:

Four counts of producing and attempting to produce child pornography

One count each of receiving and distributing child pornography

Sentencing is set for January 5, 2022.

He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years of imprisonment and a maximum of 160 years of imprisonment.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.