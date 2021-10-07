Deals
Death investigation underway outside Huntsville Police HQ

Body was in police van
Body was in police van(WAFF 48 News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police confirm they are investigating after a body was found in a police van outside Huntsville Police’s headquarters.

A police officer on-scene tells WAFF an officer walked by the van and discovered the body, according to that officer there are no signs of foul play.

The officer also tells WAFF there are no signs breaking or entering on the van.

An HPD spokesperson says the van is rarely used by the department.

Huntsville Police say the deceased person is not an inmate or related to the jail.

The Madison County Coroner is on-scene along with Huntsville Police Officers.

The body was found in a van in the parking lot at 815 Wheeler Avenue, which is Huntsville’s Public Safety Complex it houses HPD headquarters along with Huntsville’s Municipal Court System.

