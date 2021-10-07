Calhoun Community College, Drake State team up to expand adult education offerings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two valley colleges are coming together to make their adult education programs even better.

Drake State and Calhoun Community College have announced the GOAL initiative. That stands for Greater Opportunities for Adult Learning.

It’s meant for people who do not have a high school diploma and want to become more employable.

The colleges have already offered adult education classes, but now they are teaming up to reach even more communities in North Alabama.

The interim director of the program tells us there’s about 3,000 open jobs in the valley and they want to help people get ready to fill them.

Some examples of the programs are GED classes, apprenticeships, writing classes and more.

This partnership means 16 new satellite locations will open in the next three weeks

“Somebody that lives in Toney Alabama, they’re right outside of Huntsville, but if they have a barrier and can’t make it to the Huntsville campus or the Drake campus, if we can put a site in their community, the more the better,” says interim director Mindi Russell.

The best part of the GOAL initiative; all the classes are free.

You can learn more about how to sign up here.

The new sites opening in the coming weeks are listed below:

Good Sheppard ESL

Good Sheppard GED

Toney Community Center GED

Toney Community Center RTW

VOP - GED AM

NorthWood GED AM

NorthWood RTW AM

Decatur Career Center M/W AM

Athens Library T/TH afternoon

Decatur Youth Services PM M/W

Downtown Rescue Mission PM

Community Action Huntsville

