Bodies of two 23 year olds recovered after their car was swept away by floodwaters in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials have recovered the bodies of a couple whose vehicle was swept away by floodwaters in Hoover Wednesday night.

According to the Shelby County Coroner, 23-year-old Latin Marie Hill and 23-year-old Myles Jared Butler, were both found inside a car on Fox Creek Circle in Fox Creek.

According to officials, Hill and Butler were boyfriend and girlfriend. They went missing near Riverchase Parkway around 8:30 p.m. after historic rains led to flash flooding in the area.

According to Duane Prater with Hoover Fire Department, Hoover personnel were in the area of 1100 block of Riverchase Parkway West after an earlier water rescue and had blocked the east side of Riverchase Parkway West. Minutes later, according to Prater, a car attempted to enter the roadway on the opposite side of the blockade.

The car was immediately picked up and pinned against the guardrail, trapping the occupants inside. Officials were unable to get to the vehicle because of where it was positioned and soon the rushing water had pushed it over the guardrail and out of sight.

Crews worked through the night and into Thursday morning to locate the vehicle. The vehicle was located around 9 a.m. 75 to 100 yards from where it was first carried away.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.