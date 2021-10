ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Arab is under a boil water notice effective immediately.

According to General Manager with Arab Water Works Ted Hyatt, the boil water notice is due to excessive rain on Wednesday night. Arab Water Works advises its customers to boil water for drinking or food preparation.

Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.