Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

UNA now the fastest-growing four year institution in Alabama

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama is now the fastest-growing four-year institution in the state of Alabama, according to preliminary enrollment numbers that our news partners at the Times Daily received.

The university is one of just five universities in the state to report an increase, with an overall growth of 6.2%. Several universities reported a decrease, 10 in total.

The preliminary numbers show UNA’s undergraduate enrollment increased 2.7% from the fall of 2020. The university’s graduate enrollment jumped to 15.9%.

“With record enrollment for 11 consecutive terms, it comes as little surprise that UNA is Alabama’s fastest-growing university,” said Dr. Ross Alexander, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs.

If you would like to read the full story, you can visit the Times Daily’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured in single-vehicle accident on 565 E near Greenbrier Rd
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely
Former sheriff Mike Blakely speaks for the first time since conviction
Workers at Wayne Farms in Albertville were protesting long hours on Monday afternoon.
Worker protest at Wayne Farms
The Huntsville Police are searching for Devin Morton after he was reported missing on August...
Police searching for missing person
A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321

Latest News

Huntsville COVID-19 community meeting
Heavy rain, flooding, strong storms, & even a possible tornado threat expected today
Dollar General shooting suspect Malik Motley
Man accused of shooting Dollar General worker before taking Halloween candy
Areas of northwest Alabama experience flooding on Tuesday
Areas of northwest Alabama experience flooding on Tuesday