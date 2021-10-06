UNA now the fastest-growing four year institution in Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama is now the fastest-growing four-year institution in the state of Alabama, according to preliminary enrollment numbers that our news partners at the Times Daily received.

The university is one of just five universities in the state to report an increase, with an overall growth of 6.2%. Several universities reported a decrease, 10 in total.

The preliminary numbers show UNA’s undergraduate enrollment increased 2.7% from the fall of 2020. The university’s graduate enrollment jumped to 15.9%.

“With record enrollment for 11 consecutive terms, it comes as little surprise that UNA is Alabama’s fastest-growing university,” said Dr. Ross Alexander, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs.

