Tornado Watch until 10pm for many areas of North Alabama, Middle Tennessee.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tornado WATCH has been issued through 10 p.m. this evening.

In North Central Alabama:

CULLMAN LIMESTONE MADISON MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA:

DEKALB JACKSON MARSHALL

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE:

FRANKLIN LINCOLN MOORE

Flash Flood WATCH for all of north Alabama through the early morning hours of Thursday. Heavy rain is expected throughout the next 36 hours with rainfall totals in the 2-3″ range.

Gusty winds, small-scale hail and wind damage are all possible throughout the late afternoon and evening hours, especially if we see a few thunderstorms fire up.

Tonight more rain is expected and with a wider range of impact for the Valley. We could see up to an inch overnight.

Rain will finally begin to ease as we head into the evening hours of Thursday, and skies will begin to clear just in time for your weekend plans.

With the gradual clearing expected over the next several days highs will rise back into the 80s by Friday.

