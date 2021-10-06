Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Tornado Watch until 10pm for many areas of North Alabama, Middle Tennessee.

Tornado watch issued for several counties through 10PM
Tornado watch issued for several counties through 10PM(WBRC)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tornado WATCH has been issued through 10 p.m. this evening.

In North Central Alabama:

  • CULLMAN  LIMESTONE MADISON MORGAN
  • IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA:
  • DEKALB JACKSON MARSHALL
  • IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES
  • IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE:
  • FRANKLIN LINCOLN MOORE

Flash Flood WATCH for all of north Alabama through the early morning hours of Thursday. Heavy rain is expected throughout the next 36 hours with rainfall totals in the 2-3″ range.

Gusty winds, small-scale hail and wind damage are all possible throughout the late afternoon and evening hours, especially if we see a few thunderstorms fire up.

Tonight more rain is expected and with a wider range of impact for the Valley. We could see up to an inch overnight.

Rain will finally begin to ease as we head into the evening hours of Thursday, and skies will begin to clear just in time for your weekend plans.

With the gradual clearing expected over the next several days highs will rise back into the 80s by Friday.

TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 10PM

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely
Former sheriff Mike Blakely speaks for the first time since conviction
One dead, one injured in single-vehicle accident on 565 E near Greenbrier Rd
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Workers at Wayne Farms in Albertville were protesting long hours on Monday afternoon.
Worker protest at Wayne Farms

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 804K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
COVID-19
Huntsville COVID-19 community briefing
Crime scene tape surrounds a Selma apartment complex where a bomb exploded early Wednesday...
Investigation underway after bomb explodes at Selma apartment complex
Community remembers William Mealback
Fundraiser set up for man found dead in Muscle Shoals