Tennessee ATF agent injured, suspect dead after shootout near Metro police headquarters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A law enforcement officer is recovering after being injured during a shootout with a suspect.

According to WSMV, the shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant parking lot across from Metro police headquarters.

Authorities say an Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent was attempting to arrest a man in connection with a drug investigation. Gunfire was exchanged and both the agent and the suspect were shot.

WSMV reports the agent sustained serious injuries and is being treated at a local medical center.

The suspect, 40-year-old Corey Wellman, died as a result of his injuries shortly after being taken to the hospital.

According to court records, Wellman had a criminal record that included several drug offenses as well as convictions of aggravated assault and voluntary manslaughter.

