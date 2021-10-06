Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Tennessee ATF agent injured, suspect dead after shootout near Metro police headquarters

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A law enforcement officer is recovering after being injured during a shootout with a suspect.

According to WSMV, the shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant parking lot across from Metro police headquarters.

Authorities say an Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent was attempting to arrest a man in connection with a drug investigation. Gunfire was exchanged and both the agent and the suspect were shot.

WSMV reports the agent sustained serious injuries and is being treated at a local medical center.

The suspect, 40-year-old Corey Wellman, died as a result of his injuries shortly after being taken to the hospital.

According to court records, Wellman had a criminal record that included several drug offenses as well as convictions of aggravated assault and voluntary manslaughter.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

One dead, one injured in single-vehicle accident on 565 E near Greenbrier Rd
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely
Former sheriff Mike Blakely speaks for the first time since conviction
Workers at Wayne Farms in Albertville were protesting long hours on Monday afternoon.
Worker protest at Wayne Farms
The Huntsville Police are searching for Devin Morton after he was reported missing on August...
Police searching for missing person
A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321

Latest News

Huntsville COVID-19 community meeting
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,384 COVID-19 cases and 1,003 deaths have been reported...
MSDH: New coronavirus cases dip below 850 statewide
Dollar General shooting suspect Malik Motley
Man accused of shooting Dollar General worker before taking Halloween candy
Areas of northwest Alabama experience flooding on Tuesday
Areas of northwest Alabama experience flooding on Tuesday
Public housing feels impact of eviction moratorium coming to an end
Public housing feels impact of eviction moratorium coming to an end