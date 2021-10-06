Deals
One woman injured in Decatur shooting

Police lights by night
Police lights by night(123RF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting investigation is underway in Decatur after a woman was shot and injured in a drive-by on Tuesday night.

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home in the 1200 block of Grant St. SE in reference to a shooting around 8 p.m.

Officers located the woman suffering from a gunshot wound in her stomach. She was transported to Huntsville Hospital to treat her injuries.

During the course of the investigation, officers determined an occupant in a vehicle fired multiple shots at the home before driving away.

Police believe this is an isolated incident. There are no further details at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

