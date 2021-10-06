Sheffield Police Lt. Max Dotson files lawsuit against murder suspect

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Sheffield Police Lt. Max Dotson, who was shot twice on Oct. 1 during the officer-involved shooting that killed Sgt. Nick Risner, has filed a civil lawsuit against the murder suspect.

According to court documents filed on Oct. 6, Lt. Dotson is now suing Brian Martin for damages. The lawsuit states Martin intentionally shot Lt. Dotson with the intention of causing him serious bodily harm or death.

Dotson has suffered physical harm and mental anguish, according to the document. Dotson was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting.

According to officials, Martin was convicted of manslaughter in 2013. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison but was released after serving three years.

Dotson with a .45 caliber handgun in his upper chest area two times. Sheffield Police Lt. Max Dotson is suing Martin for a total of $375,000.

Read the full lawsuit here:

