Man accused of shooting Dollar General worker before taking Halloween candy

Dollar General shooting suspect Malik Motley
Dollar General shooting suspect Malik Motley(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in jail after he’s accused of shooting a cashier at a Whitehaven Dollar General store before stealing Halloween candy.

Malik Motley faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

According to an affidavit, Motley walked into the store on Third Street on Sunday and demanded money from the register.

Detectives say he shot the worker in the face before grabbing a bag of Halloween candy and running away.

Motley was booked into jail Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

