Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

If you’re seeking COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment out of state, think about this first

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More people sought out monoclonal antibodies to prevent severe illness from COVID-19 as treatments for the deadly virus became more sufficient, but with Alabama’s supply cut by 30% by the federal government, some would likely try to go to other states to get it. However, a state health leader said it may not be an easy task.

Deputy State health officer, Dr. Karen Landers, said monoclonal antibodies would give a COVID-19 infected person about an 85% chance of staying out of the hospital.

The highly sought after treatment was making an impact in the fight against COVID, according to Landers.

When vaccines were first rolled out some crossed state lines to roll up their sleeves and Landers said it could be a possibility that people would do the same to get treatment for the virus.

However, Dr. Landers said the treatment may be difficult to find.

“Keep in mind, every state has the same formula for getting monoclonal antibodies that we have in Alabama. It’s really no different for other states that are receiving the monoclonal antibodies from the federal government,” Landers explained.

Dr. Landers also said keep in mind that a person must qualify for treatment and you must also be referred by a provider to get it.

“And, if you got another state, you still have to be seen and assessed related to your eligibility for the monoclonal antibodies. It’s seeking medical care in another state, certainly you can do that, but keep in mind other states are operating under the same restrictions we are,” she said.

Unlike Florida, which was paying for monoclonal antibodies out of pocket since the federal government cut their supply, Landers said Alabama didn’t have the funds to do the same.

Landers added that the public shouldn’t depend on monoclonal antibodies but vaccines as they offer a higher degree of protection from severe illness.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured in single-vehicle accident on 565 E near Greenbrier Rd
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely
Former sheriff Mike Blakely speaks for the first time since conviction
Workers at Wayne Farms in Albertville were protesting long hours on Monday afternoon.
Worker protest at Wayne Farms
The Huntsville Police are searching for Devin Morton after he was reported missing on August...
Police searching for missing person
A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321

Latest News

Huntsville COVID-19 community meeting
Dollar General shooting suspect Malik Motley
Man accused of shooting Dollar General worker before taking Halloween candy
Areas of northwest Alabama experience flooding on Tuesday
Areas of northwest Alabama experience flooding on Tuesday
Public housing feels impact of eviction moratorium coming to an end
Public housing feels impact of eviction moratorium coming to an end
UNA becomes fastest-growing 4-year college in Alabama
UNA becomes fastest-growing 4-year college in Alabama