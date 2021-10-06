‘I was minutes from jumping off the bridge when he found me,’ Shoals woman recounts time Sgt. Risner saved her life

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - “I was minutes from jumping off the bridge when he found me,” said Emma Gregory.

Sgt. Nick Risner was A hero to many but especially Emma Gregory.

“To me he is my literal superhero,” said Gregory.

One night in 2019 is when she says Sgt. Risner saved her life after they met near O’Neal Bridge.

“It’s not that I wanted to kill myself. It’s that I felt like I had nothing else to do. I had nowhere else to go so I drove to O’Neal Bridge, parked my car, and I sat there for a minute. Then, I got out and started walking towards the edge. I called my best friend so that she can hear my voice one last time and that’s when Nick pulled up in his police car,” said Gregory.

Tuesday marks 645 days that she has been alive because of him.

“I must have cried out years of tears in that moment because from that moment on, I’ve had life,” said Gregory.

She’s now a sophomore at the university of north Alabama and is a worship leader. She said he helped her so much just beyond that night.

He became family.

“He was someone I would call just for like two minutes, just get me across the bridge, you know. We would just chit-chat about our days,” said Gregory. “He became my person. He was a lot of people’s person.”

But now that he’s gone she said she and so many more people just want justice

“Justice needs to be served. That Nick would deserve that and if this was happening to one of Nick’s brothers in arms, he would make sure that they got justice,” said Gregory.

