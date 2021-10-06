Huntsville COVID-19 community briefing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - City leaders in Huntsville will meet with local health officials to issue a COVID-19 update for the area.

The meeting will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Huntsville City Hall.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will be joined by Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson and Community Development Manager Scott Erwin.

WAFF 48 will have a live stream available above and on our official Facebook page when the meeting beings at noon.

