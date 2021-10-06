Huntsville COVID-19 community briefing
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - City leaders in Huntsville will meet with local health officials to issue a COVID-19 update for the area.
The meeting will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Huntsville City Hall.
Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will be joined by Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson and Community Development Manager Scott Erwin.
WAFF 48 will have a live stream available above and on our official Facebook page when the meeting beings at noon.
