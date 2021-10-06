Governor Ivey responds to Brian Martin’s early release from prison

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -On Tuesday, WAFF 48 had the chance to ask Governor Kay Ivey about Attorney General Steve Marshall’s response to Brian Martin’s early release from prison.

“We want to send out our condolences to Sergeant Risner and his family. Law enforcement individuals like him were heroes and put their life on the line every day for us, and it’s just a tragedy,” said Governor Ivey.

Four days later, and the death of Sergeant Nick Risner is still sending shock waves through the Shoals community.

There are questions still left unanswered as to why was Martin released from prison early; after killing his own father.

He allegedly shot and killed Risner on October 1st.

Attorney General Steve Marshall lashed out in a statement on how Martin got into a fight while in prison, was caught with drugs, and was disciplined for disobeying a corrections officer.

Martin only served three years of his 10-year manslaughter sentence.

“Bottom line is we’ve got to have incentives for prisoners for good behavior, but it’s unfortunate that this fellow messed up bad, and he will pay the penalty for it,” said Governor Ivey.

Governor Ivey said too many law enforcement officers are losing their lives and said state leaders are working on a plan to provide a solution.

“We need more prison reform measures. But we have to build a building to put the prisoners in a safe space to teach them and deal with mental health and medical issues and teach them a trade,” said Governor Ivey.

