Fundraiser set up for man found dead in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A fundraiser set up for the man who police say was shot and killed in the Shoals has already reached its goal in just one day.

William Clare Mealbakc Jr., 58, was killed on October first, in Muscle Shoals. Police say Brian Lansing Martin shot him after a disagreement and then stole his truck after dumping his body out of the vehicle.

As of Wednesday, Mealback’s GoFundMe page had reached more than $2,600 after just a day of it being set up. The goal was $2,500.

The page says the money will be used to help the family with funeral expenses. It also says his family will be flying into Alabama from Michigan and that this was an expense that none of them planned for.

Mealback’s death was the beginning of a police chase that then led to a shootout in Muscle Shoals that killed Sheffield Police officer Sgt. Nick Risner.

