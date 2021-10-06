Flooding potential due to localized heavy rain & strong storms today

Happy Wednesday! Another wet day on the way for the Tennessee Valley.

After a stormy day for many areas on Tuesday, we are in for another stormy day today. The Flash Flood Watch continues for everyone today and is in effect through early Thursday morning as we will continue to add water to the already saturated soils. Storms are already moving through the Valley this morning and should stick with us all day today. Heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches will be possible with some localized heavier totals of 5 inches or more. Storms this afternoon may also have enough rotation to produce a brief low-end tornado. This is not expected to be an outbreak. Winds will be breezy today as well, gusting from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

The upper-level low pressure system, which is the driving factor of these storms, will finally lift north during the day Thursday and that will allow us to clear up and dry out by the evening Thursday. From there, it looks like we will have a nice stretch of weather as we move into the weekend. Sunshine and the 80s on the way both Saturday and Sunday with winds turning to the north northwest. Next week we will see some small rain chances, but nothing substantial. Overall, it will be a slightly warmer than normal stretch to start next week with the upper 70s and low 80s.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

