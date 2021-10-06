Deals
Decatur man arrested on drug trafficking charge

D’Markus Shaqur Jones
D’Markus Shaqur Jones(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is facing a drug trafficking charge after deputies found several pounds of marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Morgan County deputies, United States Postal Inspectors and the Decatur Police Department Organized Crime Unit conducted a drug investigation in the southwest portion of Decatur which led to a traffic stop on D’Markus Shaqur Jones, 24, of Decatur on Oct.1.

According to the MCSO, Decatur’s K-9 officer conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and showed a positive indication that drugs were present.

Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit Agents obtained and executed a search warrant and discovered approximately seven pounds of six vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.

Seven pounds of six vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.
Seven pounds of six vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

Jones was arrested for trafficking in cannabis. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

