Decatur man arrested on drug trafficking charge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is facing a drug trafficking charge after deputies found several pounds of marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Morgan County deputies, United States Postal Inspectors and the Decatur Police Department Organized Crime Unit conducted a drug investigation in the southwest portion of Decatur which led to a traffic stop on D’Markus Shaqur Jones, 24, of Decatur on Oct.1.

According to the MCSO, Decatur’s K-9 officer conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and showed a positive indication that drugs were present.

Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit Agents obtained and executed a search warrant and discovered approximately seven pounds of six vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.

Seven pounds of six vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana. (Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

Jones was arrested for trafficking in cannabis. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

