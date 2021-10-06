Death investigation underway in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An active death investigation is currently underway after a person was found dead at a Huntsville apartment complex.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, crews responded to a shooting at Tree Haven Glen apartments on Talwel Drive around 5:30 p.m.

WAFF is told the victim is a male.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this sorry.

