City certifies Decatur Morgan Hospital to take 911 ambulance calls

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - For years we’ve told you about the complaints regarding emergency transport services in Decatur.

That’s why the Decatur City Council has certified another company to respond to 911 calls.

Starting Tuesday, Decatur Morgan Hospital is certified to respond to 911 calls in the city of Decatur.

The Decatur City Council passed a resolution, 3-1 granting a certificate of public necessity and convenience, or (CPNC) to Decatur Morgan Hospital Transport Services.

Before the city council passed this Monday night, the only provider in town was First Response Ambulance Service, but now Decatur Morgan Hospital Ambulances is sharing that load officially.

Decatur Morgan Hospital Ambulances have already been picking up First Response’s 911 calls since last month to assist.

But now their partnership is official with city council approval.

However, The owner of First Response, David Childers says his company is meeting its obligations.

Childers did agree, the number of ambulances they’ve had on the road these past few months has been down due to short staffing.

This agreement with Decatur Morgan brings 10 new trucks to the city’s 911 calls.

First Response has around five.

Mayor Tab Bowling says this was the right move for the city

“If I were the only game in town I wouldn’t want a competitor. But we needed that for our residents. Wherever that call comes in, the 911 system is able to see that truck that’s closest to that call and they dispatch that truck. So it’s not based on a rotation or anything of that nature, it’s based purely on availability and location,” Bowling said.

Decatur Morgan helped pick up over 100 911 calls last month.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.