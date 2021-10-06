The CDC’s eviction moratorium lifts, how renters and people in public housing are coping

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

The CDC’s eviction moratorium was lifted on October 3. It may turn out to be a huge problem in Alabama. More renters in Alabama are worried they won’t be able to pay their rents compared to the rest of the country, that’s according to a study by Lending Tree.

It reports that Alabama has one of the highest numbers of people concerned they’re facing evictions. 42 percent of renters in Alabama are concerned about where they’ll live according to the report. That’s compared to the national average of 33 percent.

There’s some help available for renters in our community. Rental assistance programs are available to for people who need it in Madison County and Huntsville.

You can get information on how to apply for the program here.

Repayment option available to people in public housing

People in public housing also concerned about where they’ll live, but in Huntsville, they have a bit of a safety net.

The Huntsville Housing Authority Executive Director Antonio McGinnis said his department created a repayment program for its public housing tenants.

He said they decided to take action when some eviction moratoriums expired earlier this summer. McGinnis said he knew so many people lost jobs and loved ones so they may not be in the position to pay rent.

According to the Urban Institute, the majority of households living in public housing units are led by populations especially vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s seniors and people of color.

McGinnis said the housing authority decided to step in. So, they started a repayment program.

McGinnis tells me this means if people in public housing want to keep their units but they can’t pay their rent, the housing authority will cover it. That’s just for right now. He says this program will last for five years. The tenants will have to pay back all their rent by 2026. The Executive Director says if they don’t pay it all back they will lose their housing.

He says if you want to get on repayment, you just need to talk to your property manager.

The CDC’s eviction moratorium stopped landlords from evicting their renters if they were unable to pay rent due to a job and income loss caused by the pandemic. The first version was implemented back in march of 2020. It ended up being amended multiple times as the pandemic went on.

A federal judge ruled the moratorium unconstitutional. But, several local and federal lawmakers are pushing for its return.

