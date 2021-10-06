Brian Martin released from Huntsville Hospital, transported to Colbert County Jail

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Murder suspect Brian Lansing Martin, who is accused of shooting and killing Sgt. Nick Risner and William Mealback in Muscle Shoals on Oct. 1 was booked into a north Alabama jail on Wednesday evening.

Martin was released from Huntsville Hospital and booked into the Colbert County Jail, according to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry. Martin is facing multiple charges. Martin was released from Huntsville Hospital after being injured in the shooting. Martin was transported to the jail with the assistance of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

There are no further details at the time. Stick with WAFF 48 News for details.

