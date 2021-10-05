Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Tybee PD investigating after beheaded animals found on the beach

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a very unusual incident that happened on the island last week.

According to TIPD, an officer responded to the beach near 8th Street in reference to a report of an animal sacrifice on Thursday, Sept. 30. Upon arrival, the officer found two decapitated roosters along with plastic cups of blood in the sand.

Similar sacrifices have been found on the beach several times in the past, according to the department.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the Tybee Island Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Risner.
End of Watch: Sgt. Nick Risner honored with hero’s ride
The Rainsville Police have charged O'Shields with electronic solicitation of a child and are...
Police: Parents should check their children’s online accounts
Several emergency crews are on the scene of a shooting in a Huntsville apartment complex.
Shooting leaves one woman dead in Huntsville
Woman killed while trying to help dog identified
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support

Latest News

The Huntsville Police are searching for Devin Morton after he was reported missing on August...
Police searching for missing person
Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Auburn woman charged in arson of First Baptist Church Montgomery
Gov. Kay Ivey visits DAR school
Former sheriff speaks for the first time since his conviction
Storm chances all day with flash flooding possible today & tomorrow